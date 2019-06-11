x
Seccions
Cercador de l’Hemeroteca
Menú principal
Español Compartir
Cercador de l’Hemeroteca
Español
Seccions

Tarragona Reus Costa Daurada

Tarragona
12.91 º
3.6 Km/h
    Tarragona
Societat
Aspecte del parc aquàtic format per inflables de plàstic de 1000m2 que hi haurà a Tamarit.

Recollida de firmes per impedir un parc aquàtic a la platja de Tamarit

Aspecte del parc aquàtic format per inflables de plàstic de 1000m2 que hi haurà a Tamarit.

Cedida

Recollida de firmes per impedir un parc aquàtic a la platja de Tamarit

Una plataforma aquàtica de 1000 m2 encarregada pel càmping Beach Resort provoca queixes de veïns i ecologistes

Actualitzada 11/06/2019 a les 09:59

La instal·lació el proper 15 de juny d’una plataforma aquàtica de plàstic de 1.000 m² a la platja de Tamarit ha provocat l’oposició i el rebuig de veïns i ecologistes del territori. El càmping Tamarit Beach Resort ja compta amb l’autorització de la Generalitat per desplegar un parc inflable flotant a l’aigua als peus del castell. Cinc dies abans que es posi en marxa aquesta nova atracció turística, una campanya a la plataforma Change.org que ha recollit 600 firmes pretén aturar el projecte per considerar-lo un «atemptat contra un entorn natural preciós».

En els últims anys, aquestes plataformes aquàtiques han proliferat al litoral català com un reclam turístic més. El dissabte està previst que s’inauguri aquesta atracció que flotarà a la platja de Tamarit tot l’estiu fins al setembre. El text de la iniciativa, engegada el diumenge, considera que el parc aquàtic «castiga un paisatge privilegiat per tal de satisfer l’oci absurd d’alguns i els interessos econòmics d’altres». Un altre argument de la campanya és que «anar a la platja ja és prou divertit» i emplaça a totes aquelles persones en busca d’emocions a anar a PortAventura.

L’arribada d’aquesta gran plataforma ha provocat rebuig, també, en l’Associació Mediambiental la Sínia, que treballa des de 1992 per preservar la biodiversitat a la Conca del riu Gaià. Hector Hernández, un dels seus membres, creu que aquest negoci és la «cirereta del pastís» a una problemàtica originada, al seu entendre, pel càmping i que té diversos fronts oberts.

«El càmping ha anat travessant moltes línies vermelles. Posen la música alta quan volen i ocupen espai de platja que no els està permès», assegura Hernández. A través d’un comunicat, l’entitat va «rebutjar» ahir la instal·lació del parc aquàtic que entén com una «agressió a un territori sobreexplotat per les múltiples activitats turístiques». Els ecologistes demanen l’elaboració d’un estudi de l’impacte ambiental de la plataforma «en els espais naturals protegitsde Tamarit-Punta de la Móra» que podria afectar, diuen, a la presència de la tortuga marina. El mateix Departament de Territori i Sostenibilitat, indica que, a la platja de Tamarit, «qualsevol actuació requereix informe previ de l’òrgan ambiental».

Fonts de l’Ajuntament de Tarragona, ciutat on s’ubica la platja de Tamarit, assenyalen que la plataforma compta amb l’autorització de la Generalitat, però que és necessari que el consistori doni el permís final a aquesta activitat, un tràmit, que es produirà, gairebé segur, en els dies vinents. Hernández critica que el projecte «és totalment opac»i la Sínia avisa que l’augment de visitants, «en una platja que té un únic camí d’accés, pot comportar riscos de massificació de gent en cas d’emergència».

Hernández assenyala que Tamarit és l’única platja de Tarragona sense aparcament públic i ho atribueix al càmping. També ho fa Gemma Fuster, presidenta de la Federació d’Associació de Veïns de Llevant, qui creu platja s’ha convertit en gairebé un espai pels clients del càmping. «És un suplici arribar-hi caminant i, si vas en cotxe, has de pagar l’aparcament que és del càmping», explica. Per arribar a la platja, segueix Fuster, el visitant ha de travessar el càmping. «Com que es pensen que la platja és seva fan el que volen», afirma. Tanmateix, entén que el parc aquàtic és un reclam que s’ha anat estenent i que, ara, ha arribat fins a Tamarit. Aquesta redacció no ha pogut contactar amb la direcció del Tamarit Beach Resort.
El més...
Comentaris

  • #8 Adriana
    (11/06/19 14:11)

    Esta playa es de las mas bonitas que tenemos en Cataluña, no se puede estropear con semejante atracción turistica.

    Denunciar comentari Respondre

  • #7 Ernest Escude
    (11/06/19 13:09)

    Per què volen trencar la bellesa d'una part de Tarragona? Les properes generacions passaran comptes d'aquestes aberracions

    Denunciar comentari Respondre

  • #6 Russell Martin Darby
    (11/06/19 12:54)

    Is this ''fake news``, if not, then I protest in desperation! At a time when there is a worldwide campaign to cleanse the planet of the millions of tons of plastic that pollute its waters, in Tarragona it is permissible to further damage the environment by spreading more plastic on the sea over a surface of 1000m, on one of the most natural beaches in Catalonia, under the historical and emblematic Castell de Tamarit. All this so that the ever increasing invasion of tourists can have their fun.
    This is not the first time that the area surrounding Tamarit beach has been threatened: the river Gaia which should flow into the sea here, was dammed to supply fresh water to the petrol-chemical plant in Tarragona, thus altering the coast line, and reducing the amount of rainfall in the area. Others have tried to install water motorbikes, construct hotels and other detrimental projects. This sort of speculation cannot continue if we want a decent world to live in. So, protest!

    Denunciar comentari Respondre

  • #5 Maria Merce Besso Carreras
    (11/06/19 10:52)

    És una barbaritat no respectar la natura i creure que els humans ho tenim tot pel nostre gaudi a costa del que sigui. Diners per alguns, gaudi per inconscients i desastre per els éssers vius de l'entorn i per nosaltres mateixos.

    Denunciar comentari Respondre

  • #4 Sonia Gascon
    (11/06/19 10:42)

    Fins que no ens ho carguem tot no pararem i llavors tor seran lamentacions.

    Denunciar comentari Respondre

  • #3 Maria Moreno
    (11/06/19 10:41)

    Destrucción de entornos naturales  y masificación innecesaria. Otro bello lugar para destrozar 

    Denunciar comentari Respondre

  • #2 Sara
    (11/06/19 09:23)

    Prou ja de mirar per "l'ésser humà" i mirem més x protegir el que tenim a les "nostres platges “

    Denunciar comentari Respondre

  • #1 Carmen Martínez
    (11/06/19 08:08)

    Se masificará la zona y se destrozará el entorno

    Denunciar comentari Respondre
Comenta el contingut : Recollida de firmes per impedir un parc aquàtic a la platja de Tamarit
La teua opinió ens interessa






(*) Camp obligatori

Diari MesDiari Mes és una marca registrada de Tamediaxa, S.A.

Redacció i administració: Carrer Manuel de Falla, 12 Baixos. Tarragona

977 21 11 54

Redacció a Reus: Carrer Monterols, 36 2n. Reus

977 32 78 43
Nosaltres

diari.mes és un mitja
auditat per OJDInteractiva
Diari Mes

Amb la col·laboració de:
Diari Mes