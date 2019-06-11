Recollida de firmes per impedir un parc aquàtic a la platja de Tamarit

Una plataforma aquàtica de 1000 m2 encarregada pel càmping Beach Resort provoca queixes de veïns i ecologistes

La instal·lació el proper 15 de juny d’una plataforma aquàtica de plàstic de 1.000 m² a la platja de Tamarit ha provocat l’oposició i el rebuig de veïns i ecologistes del territori. El càmping Tamarit Beach Resort ja compta amb l’autorització de la Generalitat per desplegar un parc inflable flotant a l’aigua als peus del castell. Cinc dies abans que es posi en marxa aquesta nova atracció turística, una campanya a la plataforma Change.org que ha recollit 600 firmes pretén aturar el projecte per considerar-lo un «atemptat contra un entorn natural preciós».En els últims anys, aquestes plataformes aquàtiques han proliferat al litoral català com un reclam turístic més. El dissabte està previst que s’inauguri aquesta atracció que flotarà a la platja de Tamarit tot l’estiu fins al setembre. El text de la iniciativa, engegada el diumenge, considera que el parc aquàtic «castiga un paisatge privilegiat per tal de satisfer l’oci absurd d’alguns i els interessos econòmics d’altres». Un altre argument de la campanya és que «anar a la platja ja és prou divertit» i emplaça a totes aquelles persones en busca d’emocions a anar a PortAventura.L’arribada d’aquesta gran plataforma ha provocat rebuig, també, en l’Associació Mediambiental la Sínia, que treballa des de 1992 per preservar la biodiversitat a la Conca del riu Gaià. Hector Hernández, un dels seus membres, creu que aquest negoci és la «cirereta del pastís» a una problemàtica originada, al seu entendre, pel càmping i que té diversos fronts oberts.«El càmping ha anat travessant moltes línies vermelles. Posen la música alta quan volen i ocupen espai de platja que no els està permès», assegura Hernández. A través d’un comunicat, l’entitat va «rebutjar» ahir la instal·lació del parc aquàtic que entén com una «agressió a un territori sobreexplotat per les múltiples activitats turístiques». Els ecologistes demanen l’elaboració d’un estudi de l’impacte ambiental de la plataforma «en els espais naturals protegitsde Tamarit-Punta de la Móra» que podria afectar, diuen, a la presència de la tortuga marina. El mateix Departament de Territori i Sostenibilitat, indica que, a la platja de Tamarit, «qualsevol actuació requereix informe previ de l’òrgan ambiental».Fonts de l’Ajuntament de Tarragona, ciutat on s’ubica la platja de Tamarit, assenyalen que la plataforma compta amb l’autorització de la Generalitat, però que és necessari que el consistori doni el permís final a aquesta activitat, un tràmit, que es produirà, gairebé segur, en els dies vinents. Hernández critica que el projecte «és totalment opac»i la Sínia avisa que l’augment de visitants, «en una platja que té un únic camí d’accés, pot comportar riscos de massificació de gent en cas d’emergència».Hernández assenyala que Tamarit és l’única platja de Tarragona sense aparcament públic i ho atribueix al càmping. També ho fa Gemma Fuster, presidenta de la Federació d’Associació de Veïns de Llevant, qui creu platja s’ha convertit en gairebé un espai pels clients del càmping. «És un suplici arribar-hi caminant i, si vas en cotxe, has de pagar l’aparcament que és del càmping», explica. Per arribar a la platja, segueix Fuster, el visitant ha de travessar el càmping. «Com que es pensen que la platja és seva fan el que volen», afirma. Tanmateix, entén que el parc aquàtic és un reclam que s’ha anat estenent i que, ara, ha arribat fins a Tamarit. Aquesta redacció no ha pogut contactar amb la direcció del Tamarit Beach Resort.