Recollida de firmes per impedir un parc aquàtic a la platja de Tamarit

Aspecte del parc aquàtic format per inflables de plàstic de 1000m2 que hi haurà a Tamarit.Cedida
Actualitzada 11/06/2019 a les 09:59
Per què volen trencar la bellesa d'una part de Tarragona? Les properes generacions passaran comptes d'aquestes aberracionsDenunciar comentari Respondre
Is this ''fake news``, if not, then I protest in desperation! At a time when there is a worldwide campaign to cleanse the planet of the millions of tons of plastic that pollute its waters, in Tarragona it is permissible to further damage the environment by spreading more plastic on the sea over a surface of 1000m, on one of the most natural beaches in Catalonia, under the historical and emblematic Castell de Tamarit. All this so that the ever increasing invasion of tourists can have their fun.
This is not the first time that the area surrounding Tamarit beach has been threatened: the river Gaia which should flow into the sea here, was dammed to supply fresh water to the petrol-chemical plant in Tarragona, thus altering the coast line, and reducing the amount of rainfall in the area. Others have tried to install water motorbikes, construct hotels and other detrimental projects. This sort of speculation cannot continue if we want a decent world to live in. So, protest!
És una barbaritat no respectar la natura i creure que els humans ho tenim tot pel nostre gaudi a costa del que sigui. Diners per alguns, gaudi per inconscients i desastre per els éssers vius de l'entorn i per nosaltres mateixos.Denunciar comentari Respondre
Fins que no ens ho carguem tot no pararem i llavors tor seran lamentacions.Denunciar comentari Respondre
Destrucción de entornos naturales y masificación innecesaria. Otro bello lugar para destrozarDenunciar comentari Respondre
Prou ja de mirar per "l'ésser humà" i mirem més x protegir el que tenim a les "nostres platges “Denunciar comentari Respondre
Se masificará la zona y se destrozará el entornoDenunciar comentari Respondre
Esta playa es de las mas bonitas que tenemos en Cataluña, no se puede estropear con semejante atracción turistica.Denunciar comentari Respondre