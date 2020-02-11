x
Penélope Cruz durant els Óscars.

Les tendències en pentinats als Òscars 2020

Penélope Cruz durant els Òscars.

Les tendències en pentinats als Òscars 2020

La naturalitat ha estat la principal característica dels looks de les celebrities
  • Redacció

Actualitzada 11/02/2020 a les 13:02

Lluny han quedat els anys on els pentinats de les celebrities dominaven la catifa vermella dels Òscars amb looks que apostaven per l'originalitat, la sofisticació i el glamur en la seva màxima expressió. En general, han dominat les cabelleres sense lligar, -llises i ondulades -però desenfadades.

L'estilista Antonio Garrido apunta per a la firma TERMIX que «enguany Penélope Cruz ha estat una de les bandereres de les cabelleres extra llises: amb un cabell perfectament planxat, brillant i diria que fins i tot més fosc de l'habitual. Un look molt minimalista i encertat».
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A aquesta tendència de cabell llis i ratlla al mig es va sumar la núvia de Leonardo di Caprio, Litera Morrone, o Stella Banderas, mentre que unes altres com Laura Dern o Mindy Kaling tornaven al look més clàssic ondulant la cabellera amb la ratlla a un costat.


Els pentinats recollits i desestructurats han estat una altra de les tendències. Scarlett Johansson va ser el paradigma d'aquest estil, elegant i senzill. A la moda, sovint menys pot significar més. 


En la mateix línia va brillar Renée Zellweger que va apostar per un recollit amb la ratlla al mig i flocs solts.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lucy Boyton no sols va enlluernar amb el seu toc divertit de perles sinó amb el tall triomfador de la nit. El tall Bob es va convertir en el rei dels talls de pèl, també en els Oscar. Una tendència a la qual es van sumar nombroses actrius com Sigourney Weaver, Geena Davis o Natalie Portman.

 
