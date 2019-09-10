x
Dones que volen trencar motlles a Instagram i aposten pel Body Positive

Cedida

Dones que volen trencar motlles a Instagram i aposten pel Body Positive

Són moltes les marques que ja aposten per desmitificar el cos femení i opten per persones reals amb les quals les dones se sentin més identificades

Actualitzada 10/09/2019 a les 11:00

La dictadura de les xarxes està canviant. I estan sent algunes dones les que han decidit donar un tomb a la pressió d'ajustar-se a uns cànons estrictes per ser icones de bellesa. Són moltes les dones que comencen a dir prou a mostrar una imatge pública perfecta, artificial i ocultant el que, segons la publicitat i la moda, està bé i es bonic. Lluny de preocupar-se del que pensen els altres del seu cos, aposten per situar-se elles en el centre: agradar-se elles, mostrar-se dones reals explicant les seves necessitats i trencar motlles.

La primera d'aquestes instagramers que volem destacar és la presentadora Tania Llasera que aquest estiu ha lluit amb orgull el seu cos en biquini. El millor, però és el seu missatge a les xarxes socials: «Estic potent i ho sé, estic 'rellenita' i no plena de complexos i això noies... Perquè sembla que xoca» i va afegir que «Només penso que el més saludable del món de les xarxes socials, és poder arribar a les persones. La idea darrere d'aquests vídeos i dels posats per sorpresa en biquini aquests dies, és la de normalitzar la cel·lulitis i les dones de totes les grandàries. El més saludable per a la teva ànima és estar còmoda en la teva pell, en el teu cos i a vegades això costa veure-ho en aquest aparador de posats i vacances ideals que és Instagram». Els missatges de suport i agraïment no es van fer esperar.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Estoy potente y lo sé, estoy ‘rellenita’ y no llena de complejos y eso chicas...pues parece que choca. Sois miles ya l@s que me habéis escrito básicamente diciendo: “Ole por tu ovarios, yo no podría, yo me escondo”. Mirad, yo no pretendo hacer apología de nada, ni dar vergüenza a nadie(mis hermanos sufren). Solamente pienso que lo más saludable del mundo de las redes sociales, es poder alcanzar a las personas. La idea detrás de estos vídeos y de los posados por sorpresa en bikini estos días, es la de normalizar la celulitis y las mujeres de todos los tamaños. Lo saludable para tu alma es estar cómoda en tu piel, en tu cuerpo y a veces eso cuesta verlo en este escaparate de posados y vacaciones ideales que es IG. Dejemos de escondernos porque sea como sea, milagrosamente, damos la talla cada día como personas. Normalicémoslo normal por favor. #NormalizarLoNormal #LaPerfectaImperfeccion de cada cual. Y sí, en el vídeo cierro la puerta con el pompis, eso es potencia

A post shared by ⚡️Tania Llasera⚡️ (@taniallasera) on




La foto sense editar de la cantant Demi Lovato en la qual la cantant mostra sense complexos la seva cel·lulitis ha arrasat aquests dies a les xarxes. L'artista que posa mostrant-se completament natural apunta un missatge. «Aquest és la meva major por. Una foto meva en biquini sense editar. I endevina quina, és cel·lulitis! Estic cansada d'estar avergonyida del meu cos, editant-lo perquè uns altres pensin que sóc la seva idea de la bellesa, però no sóc jo». El seu missatge ha sumat més de nou milions de likes.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on



Aquesta tendència no és nova i fa ja uns anys que creix aquesta tendència coneguda com #bodypositive. Aquest moviment busca mostrar un realisme que ha estat amagat durant molts anys com a conseqüència de la indústria de la moda i la publicitat, i que provoca una pressió social molt gran sobre les dones especialment però també els homes. Bàsicament, el missatge és saber valorar i estimar el nostre cos. Siguis molt alta o baixeta, amb molt o poc pit, amb cel·lulitis, acne, peques o estries.

La influencer Megan Rose ha iniciat en Instagram un moviment sota el hashtag #freetheripple que busca projectar en xarxes socials una imatge més realista del cos de la dona i vol visibilitzar i normalitzar les conseqüències de la lactància i l'embaràs en el cos de les dones.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve never really seen anyone talk about what happened to their boob skin after pregnancy and breast feeding, but I’d like to share it with you because after talking to lots of other Mumma’s I’ve learned that it’s sooo bloody normal. Our skin stretches to accommodate all of our glorious milk, and as our babies empty our boobies and they fill back up the skin gets stretched over and over again. It’s definitely the one thing that I’ve struggled to accept about my body changing since having Esmé, so I’m not going to pretend I love it. I don’t love it it makes me feel less sexy and a little more self conscious. But it also makes me feel proud of myself, and reminds me that I fed my baby girl for a whole year. I wouldn’t change our magical breastfeeding journey for anything, I wouldn’t change the bond it’s given me and my little pud pud and I’d take this wrinkly ass boob skin for those big eyes looking up at me, sucking away and getting all of the goodness from my milk every single time #breastfeeding #motherhood #boobskin

A post shared by M E G A N R O S E L A N E (@megan_rose_lane) on



Dulceida, la coneguda instagramers, també ha abanderat mostrar les seves formes sense complexe. Ja al 2018 va llençar una campanya per frenar les crítiques entre les mateixes dones, i no fer comentaris negatius sobre el cos femení.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blanco, brisa y relax Enamorada de Santorini @drumwit

A post shared by Aida Domenech (@dulceida) on


Són moltes les marques que ja aposten per desmitificar el cos femení i opten per persones reals amb les quals les dones se sentin més identificades. Han captat el missatge que les dones estan llençant al món. Una d'aquestes marques és Primark, la marca low-cost, va triar a la model Bernardette Hagans, la cama dreta del qual va ser amputada a causa d'un càncer per mostrar una de les seves col·leccions. També fa uns mesos va apostar per la model Kelly Knox que va nèixer sense un braç i va optar per no fer servir pròtesi.


Zara comença a fer servir models més grans de trenta anys on es poden apreciar arrugues i peques. La companyia Boohoo va fer servir models amb estries, sense esborrar amb photoshop.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grece Ghanem is our collaborator this week at @livingzara @greceghanem

A post shared by ZARA Official (@zara) on


Poc a poc, la tendència a Instagram és acceptar la naturalitat i la diversitat dels cossos i mostrar que no cal ser model per lluir moda o disfrutar de la vida. 

 
