Dones que volen trencar motlles a Instagram i aposten pel Body Positive

La cantant Demi Lovato va mostrar el seu cos sense retocs a Instagram.Cedida
Actualitzada 10/09/2019 a les 11:00
Estoy potente y lo sé, estoy ‘rellenita’ y no llena de complejos y eso chicas...pues parece que choca. Sois miles ya l@s que me habéis escrito básicamente diciendo: “Ole por tu ovarios, yo no podría, yo me escondo”. Mirad, yo no pretendo hacer apología de nada, ni dar vergüenza a nadie(mis hermanos sufren). Solamente pienso que lo más saludable del mundo de las redes sociales, es poder alcanzar a las personas. La idea detrás de estos vídeos y de los posados por sorpresa en bikini estos días, es la de normalizar la celulitis y las mujeres de todos los tamaños. Lo saludable para tu alma es estar cómoda en tu piel, en tu cuerpo y a veces eso cuesta verlo en este escaparate de posados y vacaciones ideales que es IG. Dejemos de escondernos porque sea como sea, milagrosamente, damos la talla cada día como personas. Normalicémoslo normal por favor. #NormalizarLoNormal #LaPerfectaImperfeccion de cada cual. Y sí, en el vídeo cierro la puerta con el pompis, eso es potencia
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT
I’ve never really seen anyone talk about what happened to their boob skin after pregnancy and breast feeding, but I’d like to share it with you because after talking to lots of other Mumma’s I’ve learned that it’s sooo bloody normal. Our skin stretches to accommodate all of our glorious milk, and as our babies empty our boobies and they fill back up the skin gets stretched over and over again. It’s definitely the one thing that I’ve struggled to accept about my body changing since having Esmé, so I’m not going to pretend I love it. I don’t love it it makes me feel less sexy and a little more self conscious. But it also makes me feel proud of myself, and reminds me that I fed my baby girl for a whole year. I wouldn’t change our magical breastfeeding journey for anything, I wouldn’t change the bond it’s given me and my little pud pud and I’d take this wrinkly ass boob skin for those big eyes looking up at me, sucking away and getting all of the goodness from my milk every single time #breastfeeding #motherhood #boobskin
