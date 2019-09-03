x
El Blorange, la coloració de cabell que triomfarà aquesta tardor

El Blorange, la coloració de cabell que triomfarà aquesta tardor

El Blorange, la coloració de cabell que triomfarà aquesta tardor

El Blorange, la coloració de cabell que triomfarà aquesta tardor

Els colors que esdevindran tendència durant els pròxims mesos

Actualitzada 03/09/2019 a les 10:03

El 'blorange' és un ros rogenc amb reflexos roses. Un to molt dolç que serà perfecte si tens la pell clara, ja que el rogenc tradicional és més dur. Aquest color dóna llum i profunditat a la cabellera. El que cal tenir en compte és que apostar per aquesta coloració de moda implica necessàriament tenir cura. Cal una hidratació adequada per tal que no perdi la lluentor i la força després d'haver passat pel procés de coloració. Per a això, pots recórrer a la teva mascareta favorita i donar-te un extra d'hidratació amb ella o altres productes recomanats per professionals.

Hi ha moltes versions de 'blorange', amb l'arrel més fosca i degradat cap a les puntes... Sigui la que sigui la que triïs és important que ho faci unes mans expertes per aconseguir el to adequat i no un color que doni la sensació de desgastat. Abans de decidir-te pel 'blorange', has de tenir en compte que el manteniment d'aquesta i totes les coloracions són imprescindibles perquè llueixin sempre perfectes.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Remember this? Well, SWIPE for a @redken City Beats update with @ejay.stokes ⠀ ⠀ ——⠀ ⠀ When Ejay let @chris_mhairspa and Mark get their creative on and hand paint her hair ALL tones of party-peach , they promised that in just 12 washes, her soft, glowing blonde would back - and here it is! TADA ⠀ ⠀ So now that you trust us, who else is up for some ‘Blonde vs City Beats’ fun? We’re game if you are ... #hairgamestrong⠀ ⠀ #blondevscitybeats #pastelhair #peachhair #pinkhaircolour #coralhair #hairtrend #blorange #newcastlehairdresser #redkenaccessories #redkencitybeats #fashionhair #pinkhair #peachytones #hairclip #hairdressersthatslay #newcastleau #newcastlesalon #behindthechairstylist #redkenartist

A post shared by NEWCASTLE COLOUR HOUSE (@mhairspa) on


A banda d'aquesta coloració diferent que suposa el Blorange, aquesta tardor trobarem una definida inclinació cap al castany natural. Els rossos també estaran molt presents i el contrast entre l'arrel i la resta de cabell també continuaran la tendència d'aquest 2019.

Ros daurat
Podrem veure durant aquesta tardor una gran varietat de rossos. Aquest en particular és més suau i endolceix les faccions de la cara. Tanmateix, continuarem veient el ros amb arrels fosques. Igualment, és important que la coloració la realitzi un professional expert donat que sinó pot semblar que el cabell està deixat.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on



Dirty Blonde
Dirty Blonde és una opció perfecta per a aquelles que volen endinsar-se de manera tímida en l'univers capil·lar ros però no està preparada per a un treball de manteniment que requereix un cabell platí. Implica un manteniment menys exigent que la coloració d'altres rossos més intensos.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just look at that dimension! done by @kyla_page

A post shared by Thairapie Salon (@thairapiesalon) on



Marró xocolata
Va ser el color de moda la primavera passada i continuarà molt present durant aquesta tardor. El to marró xocolata es presenta com l'opció més cool de la temporada, ja que aporta elegància i personalitat.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On set for the Matte Cocoa Collection 8.16 Kkwbeauty.com

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on



Red velvet
És una de les tendències de color més importants. No és un color suau: és fosc i genera l'efecte vellut. Un professional podrà ajudar-te a triar el teu to perfecte perquè el teu pèl llueixi amb un marró vermellós.

Negra albergínia
Sembla un color molt atrevit però ben aplicat pot ser una tonalitat trencadora per les que aposten per colors més foscos. Juga amb les intensitats al teu gust, porpra intens o violeta suau, tot el cap o solo alguns flocs.
View this post on Instagram

Cut blunt and painted custom grape A #Balayage Application for this fall babe‍⚖️ Formula Fun all color used by : @tigicopyright @tigiprofessionals @toniguyusa #copyrightyourhair #copyrightcolour #toniguyusa #tigicopyrightcolour Breakdown Roots painted with 33/22 +4/85 Mid tone painted with 5/26 alternate also with second mid tone 55/22 +/55 **Pre work was required to achieve this look. We went from a solid level 3/4 to a Carmel #foilayage and then this was our second session. ** #kwcolorblog #tigiprofessional #tigicopyrightcolour #behindthechair #purplehair #purplebalayage #colorcorrection #violethair #violetbalayage #bobhaircut #bluntcutbob #texturedbob #beachywaves #liscensedtocreate #cosmoprofbeauty #bestoftheday #bestofbalayage #mastersofbalayage #livedinblonde #livedinpurple

A post shared by Katie Warren (@kk_haircolor) on

