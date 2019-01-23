x

Ens agradaria enviar-te les notificacions per a les últimes notícies i novetats

PERMETRE
NO, GRÀCIES
Seccions
Cercador de l’Hemeroteca
Menú principal
Español Compartir
Cercador de l’Hemeroteca
Español
Seccions

Tarragona Reus Costa Daurada

Tarragona
10 º
1.8 Km/h
    Oci + Trènding
+Trending
Imatge d'un model masculí.

El tall de cabell masculí 2019: entre el pentinat samurai i el look dels 90

Imatge d'un model masculí.

Pixabay

El tall de cabell masculí 2019: entre el pentinat samurai i el look dels 90

Un dels pentinats que arrassarà aquest 2019 serà el Heartthrobs que recorda a les estrelles dels anys 90

Actualitzada 22/01/2019 a les 11:39

L’estilisme pel que fa a talls de cabell en homes, ha agafat els darrers anys un gran protagonisme, esdevenint un dels trets més significatius a l’hora de marcar l’estil masculí. Les barbes hípster que van envair els looks masculins durant uns quants anys ha donat pas a estètiques més acurades i, fins i tot, sofisticades. Un dels talls que s’ imposarà durant tota la temporada de 2019, consisteix en un tall degradat, és a dir, tallar els cabells a capes, però jugant amb diferents nivells.

L’any 2018 per exemple va ser l’any on es va consolidar el look samurai que també és conegut com el Top Knot. Aquest pentinat és senzill de fer: consisteix en deixar-se el cabell llarg a la part superior per tal de poder-se fer un monyo a l’estil dels guerrers japonesos i rapar-se els laterals. Lluny de desaparèixer aquest any, aquest pentinat es consolida, acompanyat de barba o sense.




Un altre dels pentinats que arrasarà aquest 2019 serà el que algunes revistes de moda especialitzades han batejat com Heartthrobs, paralula que vol dir galants i que recorda a les estrelles dels anys 90 de Hollywood. Es tracta d’un pentinat que torna a triomfar entre els milleninals i que ja s’ha pogut veure el passat 2018. Una mica desendreçat, llarg i un toc ondulat és ara el que més es porta entre els joves actors de cinema i la música. El pentinat també rep el nom de Chalamet, en honor al jove actor que recentment l’ha fet popular.
 


Per a aquesta nova temporada segueixen sent tendència els tupès inspirats en la dècada dels 50 però actualitzats, molt a l'estil rockabilly dels '80.
El cabell és més llarg en la part superior del cap i més curt en els costats. Antigament, a aquest pentinat se'n deia pompadour. Famós durant els anys 50, aquest estil el veiem des de fa ja algunes temporades i no vol marxar, per la qual cosa aquest 2019 la preferència per aquest estil continuarà.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#spam #spamforspam #follow4follow #likeforfollow #recent4recent #r4r #follow #followforfollow #love #cute #like4like #followback @jorge_bastian #recentforrecent #comment #tumblr #beautiful #recent #likeforlike #likesforlikes #spam4spam #selfie #likes #f4f #likers @jorge_bastian #commentforcomment #comment4comment #sfs #tagsforlikes #trocolikes #followhim #spam #spamforspam @jorge_bastian #follow4follow #likeforfollow #recent4recent #r4r #follow #followforfollow #love #cute #like4like #followback @jorge_bastian #recentforrecent #comment #tumblr #beautiful#spam #spamforspam #follow4follow #likeforfollow #recent4recent #r4r #follow #followforfollow #love #cute #like4like #followback @jorge_bastian #recentforrecent #comment #tumblr #beautiful #recent #likeforlike #likesforlikes #spam4spam #selfie #likes #f4f #likers @jorge_bastian #comment4comment #sfs #tagsforlikes #trocolikes #spam #spamforspam #follow4follow #likeforfollow #recent4recent #r4r #follow #followforfollow #love #cute #like4like #followback @jorge_bastian #recentforrecent #comment #tumblr #beautiful#spam #spamforspam #follow4follow #likeforfollow #recent4recent #r4r #follow #followforfollow #love #cute #like4like #followback @jorge_bastian #recentforrecent #comment #tumblr #beautiful #recent #likeforlike #likesforlikes #spam4spam #selfie #likes #f4f #likers @jorge_bastian #commentforcomment #comment4comment #sfs #tagsforlikes #trocolikes #followhim #spam #spamforspam @jorge_bastian

A post shared by . PEINADOS Y BARBAS (@peinados_masculinos) on



La ratlla de costat del tupé també serà molt visible i li donarà un toc d'elegància. Un consell important és que sigui un bon professional qui la realitzi amb navalla o màquina per tal que sigui recta, acurada i coherent amb la resta de pentinat. 
Temes relacionats
El més...
Comenta el contingut : El tall de cabell masculí 2019: entre el pentinat samurai i el look dels 90
La teua opinió ens interessa






(*) Camp obligatori

Diari MesDiari Mes és una marca registrada de Tamediaxa, S.A.

Redacció i administració: Carrer Manuel de Falla, 12 Baixos. Tarragona

977 21 11 54

Redacció a Reus: Carrer Monterols, 36 2n. Reus

977 32 78 43
Nosaltres

diari.mes és un mitja
auditat per OJDInteractiva
Diari Mes

Amb la col·laboració de:
Diari Mes