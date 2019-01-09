x

El tall de cabell que triomfarà aquest 2019

El tall de cabell que triomfarà aquest 2019

El tall bob torna amb força com a tendència entre les famoses
  • Redacció

Actualitzada 08/01/2019 a les 10:37

L'inici d'any és un moment de renovació tant pel que fa a propòsits però també és un bon moment per fer canvis. Pel que fa a l'estil en talls de cabell, una de les tendències que hem pogut veure entre les famoses és el tall bob, tot un clàssic. Aquest tall té la mateixa llargada en tot el seu contorn, i arriba una mica per sota de la barbeta. No té capes exteriors, però es retalla una mica més curt en la seva part interior, la qual cosa fa que el cabell es corbi cap a dintre naturalment, sense l'ajuda d'un pentinat. Aquest tall té facilitat de pentinat i un bell moviment en girar el cap que el fa molt femení.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophia Culpepper (@tattoos_by_sophia) on



Dues de les actrius més buscades i seguides, Emma Dos de les actrius més buscades i seguides, Emma Roberts o Emma Stones fa ja setmanes que es van deixar veure amb aquest estil. Les dues actrius han coincidit en alguns aspectes com lluir-ho a més de llis i una ratlla supermarcada. Emma Roberts va canviar la seva cabellera amb volum i efecte despentinat per l'elegància d'aquest llis quadrat:
 


Per la seva banda, Emma Stone es decanta per aquest tall però amb la ratlla lateral. La longitud és una mica més llarga i les seves ondes li donen un efecte molt natural. També és conegut com Wavy bob. Les ondes potencien el moviment del tall i li donen llum.
 


El tall bob també es pot portar amb volum i ratlla al costat. Inma Cuesta aposta per aquest tall esdevenint un look molt femení i acurat. 
 


L'actriu Selena Gómez també aposta per aquest estil de tall bob a l'alçada de la mandíbula i amb volum.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to...

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on



I una de les variacions del clàssic tall bob, és l'asimetria entre els dos costats, essent un dels laterals més llarg que l'altre o bé entre la part del darrere i la part que emmarca la cara. Keira Knightley s'ho va tallar així per a l'anunci de Chanel. Lleugerament més llarg per davant que per darrere, l'actriu reinventa aquest tall d'un estil llis però no tan marcat com altres actrius. Aquest look afavoridor per a la majoria de dones, còmode i elegant, serà sense cap dubte una de les tendències de 2019.


 
