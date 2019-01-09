El tall de cabell que triomfarà aquest 2019

Ens agradaria enviar-te les notificacions per a les últimes notícies i novetats
Actualitzada 08/01/2019 a les 10:37
Guess what?! I’m taking a quick (and I do mean quick) trip across the pond to London, England for a seminar with the incredible @thomascarlijarlier at @n.r.studio ! I’ll be there a mere 3 days to soak up as much tattoo technique as I can from this amazing artist. I’m feeling very fortunate and super excited! Plus it gives me an excuse to strut around a different city, meet some new humans, and eat more solo meals. Since I’ll be there by myself I won’t have an excuse NOT to document most of it. Expect a lot of videos on my story of me in airports, bars and wandering the streets of London in a lot of layers! Jan 19-23. This will not affect booking...I worked that shit out . . . . . . #yippee #londonhereicome #educational #ilovewhatido #tattooseminar #realismartist #sandiegotattooartist #ladytattooer #ladytattooers #sandiegomodel #traveler #explore #mondaymood #travelingmama #topshopstyle #pinkhairdontcare #bobhaircut #spotteddick #bangersandmash #tattooer #alwayslearning #entrepreneurlife #keepgrowing #momtrepreneur #seminar #rawr #strikeapose #ilovethiscoat #allsaints #allsaintsjacket
I N S P I R A C I Ó N ⭐ | ¿Cuántas de vosotras conoce el corte de pelo "B O B o wavy bob"? → Es cómodo, sencillo y aporta personalidad. → Corte por encima de los hombros y ligeramente ondulado. → Sus ondas potencian el movimiento del peinado y le dan luz. ⌨ Menciona en un comentario a esa amiga que estaría requeteguapa con este corte de pelo. #GloriaMiro #estilistas #Villarreal #peluqueria #peluqueriavillarreal #moda #peinados #tendencias #bob #peinadobob #wavybob #tendencias2018 #cortespelo
HOY en @mujerhoy Ana Mari se quita la “máscara”, para hablar de la Dolce Vita madrileña, atrezada con piezas de @bulgariofficial como si de la mismísima Ava se tratase... Seguimos calentando motores para el día 8 de noviembre... Quedan 5 días... @pacoleon & @rcostaanna os AMO @arde.madrid estreno 8 de noviembre @movistarplus @movistarserieslat @richardramosstudio @davidbeauty_ ❣️
Redacció i administració: Carrer Manuel de Falla, 12 Baixos. Tarragona977 21 11 54
Redacció a Reus: Carrer Monterols, 36 2n. Reus977 32 78 43
diari.mes és un mitja
auditat per OJDInteractiva
Amb la col·laboració de: