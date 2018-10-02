x

Les cinc tendències de moda imprescindibles per aquesta tardor

Bershka

Les cinc tendències imprescindibles per aquesta tardor

La tardor és el moment ideal per començar a incorporar noves idees al nostre outfit

02/10/2018 a les 12:27

La tardor és el moment ideal per començar a incorporar noves idees al nostre outfit que ens permetran jugar amb peces més lleugeres i detalls o complements que ens protegiran durant les temperatures més fresques. Aquesta combinació dona molt de joc. Hem seleccionat cinc tendències de moda imprescindibles per aquesta tardor. 

Animal print
Ja vam avançar que aquest estampat animal serà un dels que han tornat amb força aquesta tardor. Són moltes  les firmes de moda femenines que han incorporat aquest estampat a les seves col·leccions. És encertat pensar que l'estampat animal mai ha desaparegut del tot, però el que està claríssim és que en la tardor 2018/2019 estarà més present que mai en tota les seves versions.
 

 


Estampats florals

Les flors no són únicament per la primavera. Seran moltes peces les que podrem gaudir aquesta tardor amb estampat de flors. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What’s your best memory from this year’s festivals? #bershkatyle by @nastyanastya @monkey_nass_ph

A post shared by Bershka (@bershkacollection) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ParisFashionWeek @eliesaabworld #pwf #paris #fashion #moda #nievesalvarez @chictoochic

A post shared by Nieves Alvarez (@officialnievesa) on



El quadre tartán

Ha tornat. Algunes ho llegiran amb horror però calma. Trobant la peça i combinació adeqüada, és un estil que et pot agradar i molt. El quadre tartán torna amb una força sense precedents. A tot color o optant per una paleta cromàtica més clàssica, els dissenyadors els han incorporat a les seves creacions. 


Tocs masculins.
Els tocs masculins, fins i tot combinats amb l'altra tendència que recorda als anys 70 també agafaran força aquesta tardor. Mango és una de les firmes que juga amb aquesta ambigüetat en les peces que semblen unisex.


All in black
És un color que, com el blanc, no passa de moda mail. Una aposta segura a l'elegància. Per això, dues de les icones de moda del nostre país coincideixen amb aquest look. En concret, les dues han triat un vestit de Zara completament negre, format per dues parts unides. A dalt, una samarreta de màniga curta. A baix, una espècie de faldilla de tub amb obertura lateral. Tot unit forma un dels vestits clau d'aquesta tardor que, de moment, s'ha quedat sense existències a la web de la marca.

 
