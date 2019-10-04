x
Seccions
Cercador de l’Hemeroteca
Menú principal
Español Compartir
Cercador de l’Hemeroteca
Español
Seccions

Tarragona Reus Costa Daurada

Tarragona
24.17 º
11.16 Km/h
    Oci + Mares i pares
+Mares i pares
Manualitats de tardor per fer amb els més petits.

Cinc manualitats de tardor per fer amb els més petits

Manualitats de tardor per fer amb els més petits.

Pixabay

Cinc manualitats de tardor per fer amb els més petits

Propostes per donar la benvinguda a la nova estació i obrir un espai a la creativitat

Actualitzada 03/10/2019 a les 12:11

Malgrat que encara les temperatures són càlides i agradables i conviden a realitzar activitats a l'exterior amb els infants, aviat l'arribada de la tardor serà més evident. És ara un bon moment per agafar idees i gaudir de la creativitat dels més petits compartint activitats amb ells.

Mòbil amb fulles encerades
Sortir al bosc o, si no es pot, al parc i agafar fulles boniques. Netejar-les i encerar-les i crear un mòbil. Necessitareu un pinzell tipus brotxa i cola per a manualitats (apta per fer servir amb nens) que al mateix temps fa de vernís.

Arbre de tardor
Aquesta és una manualitat fàcil i entretinguda pels més petits. Podem aprofitar per parlar dels canvis que tenen lloc a la tardor. Poden pintar amb els dits o bé amb un bastonet de netejar les oïdes. També poden pintar amb petites esponges amb diferents mides (aquesta idea els encantarà). Cal únicament oferir una plantilla del tronc i disposar de colors com el groc, taronja, vermell i marró.

Gall d'indi
I si volem continuar pintant, podem fer aquest divertit gall d'indi amb un plat de paper. És important col·locar el cap després que els infants hagin gaudit pintant el que representa el cos. Una versió diferent és fer la cua i el cos amb fulles recol·lectades.


Arbre de paper
I si preferim no fer servir les pintures (i evitar riscos) podem optar per fer l'arbre amb boles de paper de seda. Treballaran la psicomotricitat fina. Cal també colors variats. Una altra versió per fer un arbre és amb els colors que queden després de passar les ceres o els 'plastidecors' per la maquineta. Cal triar també colors grocs i taronges. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bueno y como ya sabéis Luca yo hemos caído malos así que por las mañanas mientras que papi trabaja y Nathan está en el cole hemos empezado a ambientar la casa con colores de otoño. . Hoy hemos hecho un cuadro otoñal con ceras estilo plastidecor. . Primero hemos rallado las ceras con un rallador normal. Siempre bajo supervisión para que no se rallen los dedos. Hemos cogido tonos naranjas, amarillo, rojo y marrón. . Después le he hecho una plantilla de dos arboles sin ninguna hojas. Y Luca a ido colocando las ralladuras en el suelo, las ramas como si fueran hojas. Hemos intentado repartir los colores para que estén todos mezclados y no haya sitios con un solo color. . Una vez acabado he cogido papel del horno y lo he planchado con la plancha a una temperatura no muy alta para no estropear el dibujo. De esta manera la cera se va derritiendo y los colores se van uniéndose y pegando a la cartulina. . Una vez se haya enfriado hemos quitado el papel de horno y se nos ha quedado un cuadro genial que ya forma parte de nuestra estantería. . Que os parece el resultado? A Mi me encanta . . . #propuestadeactividad #actividadesotoño #actividadesconniños #actividadesparaniños #manualidadesparaniños

A post shared by Paki (@paki_83) on



Segells de fulles
Recol·lectar les fulles i pintar-les. És fàcil i són molt divertits de crear. Utilitzant només pintures acríliques, aquesta és una manualitat fàcil de fer a qualsevol persona, des de petits fins a adults. Hi ha diversitat de colors de tardor i formes de fulla magnífiques per crear en una presentació gràfica i divertida.
Manualitat infantil
Temes relacionats
El més...
Comenta el contingut : Cinc manualitats de tardor per fer amb els més petits
La teua opinió ens interessa






(*) Camp obligatori

Diari MesDiari Mes és una marca registrada de Tamediaxa, S.A.

Redacció i administració: Carrer Manuel de Falla, 12 Baixos. Tarragona

977 21 11 54

Redacció a Reus: Carrer Monterols, 36 2n. Reus

977 32 78 43
Nosaltres

diari.mes és un mitja
auditat per OJDInteractiva
Diari Mes

Amb la col·laboració de:
Diari Mes