Cocoa Puff, el conill gegant que viu com una persona

Quite possibly the fastest I’ve ever seen Cocoa Puff move. ⁣ ⁣ —————————— ——————————-⁣⁣ For more positive vibes—follow ➡️ @big_cocoa_puff ⁣⁣ ⁣ —————————— ——————————⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cocoa Puff is a 2-year-old Continental Giant rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ————————— —————————⁣⁣ Please be aware that I am not a rabbit expert and you should always do your own research and consult your vet regarding your rabbit’s care. If you are concerned regarding how we care for Cocoa Puff please DM. Positive vibes only please. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ —-————————— ——————————⁣⁣ #petvideo #petvideos #instabunny #rabbit #bunny #familypet #pets #petstagram #rabbitstagram #bunnygram #animals #petsofinstagram #rabbitsofinstagram #bunniesofinstagram #bunnyoftheday #animalsinfluence #rabbitsofig #petoftheday #animallover #animalsco #weeklyfluff #weeklyfluff

A post shared by Cocoa Puff the Giant Rabbit (@big_cocoa_puff) on Jun 3, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT