Español
Tarragona Reus Costa Daurada

Tarragona
    Oci + Animals
Mascotes
Una imatge de Cocoa Puff

Cocoa Puff, el conill gegant que viu com una persona

Una imatge de Cocoa Puff amb la petita Macy.

Instagram

Cocoa Puff, el conill gegant que viu com una persona

L'animal fins i tot té una línia de productes que es poden comprar per Amazon
  • Redacció

Actualitzada 08/06/2020 a les 18:48

Els pares van decidir fer-li un regal especial a la seva filla quan feia dos anys. I es va tractar d'un conill de la raça gegant Continental a qui van anomenar Cocoa Puff.

Lindsay, la propietària, explicava: «Vam fer una mica de recerca i trobem aquesta raça de conills gegants, que són molt bons amb els nens. Suposadament són calmats i dòcils, però no teníem idea d'on ens estàvem ficant», aclareix.

Aviat es convertiria en el millor amic de la seva filla Macy i en un membre més d'aquesta família de Washington.

Amb el pas del temps, el conill, que ara té dos anys, ha arribat a pesar poc més de 8 quilos i va començar a demandar més atenció de la que havien anticipat els seus amos.

«Ens va impactar com és de sociable», assegura Lindsay, qui no havia previst que el conill es criaria fora d'una gàbia. «Simplement no vam poder posar-ho en una gàbia, perquè volia estar amb nosaltres tot el temps».

Gegant, suau, afectuós i molt inquiet. «Salta al voltant de la casa i després dorm molt durant el dia. Quan estàs asseguda en una habitació ve i es posa al teu costat. Sempre vol estar amb persones», descriu la mare, i recomana: «Els conills necessiten espai, són molt actius i fan molt exercici durant el dia».

La seva dieta és a base de vegetals i fruites. Arriba a menjar dues amanides verdes per dia amb trossos de pastanaga. Entre les fruites, pot alimentar-se de pomes, peres i tomàquets.

Però a més de consumir, el conill fa la seva aportació a la família. Les xarxes l'han convertit  en un 'influencer', amb comptes de Facebook i Instagram (en aquesta última té compte verificat amb 298.000 seguidors). També té la seva pròpia llista de productes a Amazon, on els seus amos guanyen diners per cada compra realitzada per un tercer.

Pels propietaris, però el més important de Cocoa Puff són els ensenyaments que va deixant. «El que més m'agrada és que vaig poder veure com els meus fills es van tornar amables amb tots els éssers vius. Cocoa Puff els va ensenyar sobre responsabilitat, empatia, amor i compassió. Mai vaig pensar que una mascota podia donar-li aquestes lliçons de vida als meus fills», explica la seva propietària.
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quite possibly the fastest I’ve ever seen Cocoa Puff move. ⁣ ⁣ —————————— ——————————-⁣⁣ For more positive vibes—follow ➡️ @big_cocoa_puff ⁣⁣ ⁣ —————————— ——————————⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cocoa Puff is a 2-year-old Continental Giant rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ————————— —————————⁣⁣ Please be aware that I am not a rabbit expert and you should always do your own research and consult your vet regarding your rabbit’s care. If you are concerned regarding how we care for Cocoa Puff please DM. Positive vibes only please. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ —-————————— ——————————⁣⁣ #petvideo #petvideos #instabunny #rabbit #bunny #familypet #pets #petstagram #rabbitstagram #bunnygram #animals #petsofinstagram #rabbitsofinstagram #bunniesofinstagram #bunnyoftheday #animalsinfluence #rabbitsofig #petoftheday #animallover #animalsco #weeklyfluff #weeklyfluff

A post shared by Cocoa Puff the Giant Rabbit (@big_cocoa_puff) on

 

