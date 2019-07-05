Com fer famós al teu gat o gos a Instagram?

Imatge de Dante, The cat, fotografiat per les xarxes socials.Sony
Actualitzada 05/07/2019 a les 08:59
View this post on Instagram
Working on my good boy side • Mum said that I got more Christmas cards than she got in her entire life. Must be a reason for that Santa Paws • • • • • • • • • • • #jackrussell #jrt #jackrussellsofig #dogscorner #bestwoof #WeeklyFluff #jackrussellsofinstagram #pawz #buzzfeed #adventuredog #dogsthathike #buzzfeeddogs #dogsofig #buzzfeedanimals #ruffpost #petphotography #dailybarker #dogphotography #dogsofinstragram #dogsofinstawold #animaladdicts #animalsco #dog_features #mydogiscutest #excellent_dogs #dogs #nicelist #santapaws #goodboy #handsome
Dearest Dolly Fam... It’s Mother’s day today in the UK and we couldn’t feel more blessed to be Dolly’s. Having this title is an honour. Dolly couldn’t possibly understand the level of importance she has had in turning our lives around. I, Stella, couldn’t have for one second got through the last few years without her. Her role is an integral part of my existence. When you are abandoned by your own family for being yourself, it’s near impossible to feel okay every day. Dolly has given me this strength to feel like I can function - especially on days like today where you feel so lost in the dark. Being a Mother to Dolly has opened up a world that we didn’t know even existed. She’s more than a little sassy chihuahua. She’s our hero and the best therapy in the world. We want to dedicate this post to Dolls and to ALL Mothers. To the Dog/Pet & Human Mamas out there who love unconditionally. Who stand by their babies. Who put their needs before their own. Who adopt and give them loving and beautiful homes. For being the perfect role models. You are MOTHER F*CKING KWEENS! Keep inspiring. KEEP being YOU! #YAS The final words go to our baby girl Dolls - you are a true example of love and light and we thank you for choosing us to be your Mums. You’ve brought us back to life. We love you ❤️ #Family #Lgbt #LoveIsLove #MothersDay If you want to see more of our family head over to our new account @thepawtons ❤️
Mañana empieza julio y yo por si acaso ya he hecho la maleta ☺️ ¿Cuándo os vais de vacaciones? ❤️ . July starts tomorrow and I have already pack my bag (just in case) ☺️ When are you going on holidays? ❤️ . . . . . . Butterfly collar from @nottoopet #dogsofinstagram #chihuahua #chistagram #chihuastagram #dogswhotravel #travelwithdogs #travel #holidays #tiny #teacupchihuahua #minidog
Redacció i administració: Carrer Manuel de Falla, 12 Baixos. Tarragona977 21 11 54
Redacció a Reus: Carrer Monterols, 36 2n. Reus977 32 78 43
diari.mes és un mitja
auditat per OJDInteractiva
Amb la col·laboració de: