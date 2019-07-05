x
Imatge de Dante, The cat, fotografiat per les xarxes socials.

Com fer famòs al teu gat o gos a Instagram?

Imatge de Dante, The cat, fotografiat per les xarxes socials.

Sony

Com fer famós al teu gat o gos a Instagram?

Creen una guia per potenciar la imatge dels nostres companys a les xarxes

Actualitzada 05/07/2019 a les 08:59

Les xarxes socials han arribat a un punt que poden semblar una bogeria però, ben mirat, també podem donar-li la volta i pensar que si és la nostra passió, per què no pujar-ho a les xarxes. Parlem de tots aquells comptes que estan protagonitzats per animals i que arrosseguem milers, i fins i tot, milions de seguidors fent esdevenir als seus protagonistes veritables influencers de quatre potes.

Ara, la marca Sony ha publicat una guia amb recomanacions i consells perquè els animals siguin veritables estrelles amb motiu de la incorporació de la tecnologia tecnologia Animal Eye Auto Focus especialment creada per fotografiar animals.

Cal destacar però, que el més important és que sigui una opció divertida tant per nosaltres com pels nostres animals, és a dir, que fer-li una bona foto no sigui un motiu d'estrès.



En 2019, Instagram s'ha convertit en el lloc definitiu per a compartir fotos d'animals amb més de 250 milions d'imatges etiquetades com a #dogsofinstagram i #catsofinstagram. És difícil doncs destacar entre la multitud.

El fotògraf professional Gerrard Gethings destaca que «fotografiar animals és molt diferent a fotografiar humans. Has de crear un entorn en el qual controlis els màxims elements possibles. Ha de ser un lloc tranquil i silenciós. El truc és captar l'atenció de l'animal i mantenir-la durant el temps suficient per a fer la fotografia que necessites».


Animals famosos
«Un consell important és saber en quina postura li agrada posar-se al teu company. Quan Dolly era més jove, ens fixem que li encantava posar-se sobre la taula, així que aquesta es va convertir en la seva postura característica. En fer fotos, incorporem la seva joguina sonora preferida (una petita empanadilla xinesa blanca) que té des de fa anys. Ella ho mira passi el que passi al seu voltant. No sabem què faríem si es perdés. Si has de fer diverses fotos, és vital mantenir el seu interès» expliquen les seves propietàries. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dearest Dolly Fam... It’s Mother’s day today in the UK and we couldn’t feel more blessed to be Dolly’s. Having this title is an honour. Dolly couldn’t possibly understand the level of importance she has had in turning our lives around. I, Stella, couldn’t have for one second got through the last few years without her. Her role is an integral part of my existence. When you are abandoned by your own family for being yourself, it’s near impossible to feel okay every day. Dolly has given me this strength to feel like I can function - especially on days like today where you feel so lost in the dark. Being a Mother to Dolly has opened up a world that we didn’t know even existed. She’s more than a little sassy chihuahua. She’s our hero and the best therapy in the world. We want to dedicate this post to Dolls and to ALL Mothers. To the Dog/Pet & Human Mamas out there who love unconditionally. Who stand by their babies. Who put their needs before their own. Who adopt and give them loving and beautiful homes. For being the perfect role models. You are MOTHER F*CKING KWEENS! Keep inspiring. KEEP being YOU! #YAS The final words go to our baby girl Dolls - you are a true example of love and light and we thank you for choosing us to be your Mums. You’ve brought us back to life. We love you ❤️ #Family #Lgbt #LoveIsLove #MothersDay If you want to see more of our family head over to our new account @thepawtons ❤️

A post shared by ᗪOᒪᒪY ᑭᗩᗯTOᑎ™ (@dolly_pawton) on



Karen Duque, la mare de Dante the Cat, afegeix: «Amb els gats, l'important és aconseguir que se sentin còmodes. Dante és un gat molt tranquil, però cada vegada que organitzem una sessió de fotos ens assegurem que es familiaritzi amb l'entorn. Camina una mica, es frega contra l'attrezzo i ensuma coses».

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am the king .....

A post shared by I am DANTE! (@danteduke_thecat) on


Entre les recomanacions que inclou la guia, destaca:

1. Accepta la seva personalitat única

Bufó, atrevit, aventurer; cada animal té el seu propi caràcter. Tots sabem l'especials que són, així que ressalta el que les fa destacar i compte la seva història. 

2. Roba

Crea un estil distintiu que destaqui. No cal vestir-los si no se senten còmodes. Sovint un petit accessori pot ajudar a fer la foto desitjada i diferent.  

3. Prepara l'escena

Instagram és una plataforma social visual, així que és fonamental crear una imatge que cridi l'atenció i un contingut que et faci parar. 

4. Poses

Tria els angles que mostrin millor la personalitat del teu gos i gat,  i qualsevol tret físic distintiu que tingui. Les llaminadures són el teu millor amic per a aconseguir tot això.

5. El text del peu de foto

Els peus de foto ajuden a donar vida a la personalitat i història de la teva mascota, ofereixen als seus seguidors una idea del que estan pensant. Els textos amb un to enginyós, divertit i sarcàstic funcionen bé, però depèn de com siguin. Afegeix etiquetes populars a les teves publicacions per a assegurar-te que aconsegueixin l'exposició que mereixen.

6. Sigues consistent

Mantingues el mateix to i veu en les teves imatges i textos per a crear una identitat sòlida que la gent reconegui a la primera. A més, has de ser constant amb la freqüència de publicació. Ofereix als teus fans actualitzacions freqüents per a mantenir la seva atenció.

La guia també destaca aquells comptes d'animals més seguits pels usuaris espanyols:

1.@jackrussell_luc  – 108.000 seguidores
2.@frametheweim  – 104.000 seguidores
3.@arizona_the_kitty(gato) – 65.000 seguidores
4.@pippa.thechihuahua – 61.000 seguidores
5.@bonnie__thecat – 55.000 seguidores
 

 
