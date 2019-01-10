Austràlia se'n riu del Photoshop d'una foto familiar del primer ministre

Ens agradaria enviar-te les notificacions per a les últimes notícies i novetats
Els usuaris a les xarxes socials han fet tot tipus de muntatges amb la fotografia.@stilgherrian
Actualitzada 09/01/2019 a les 19:40
Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) 8 de gener de 2019
Here they are in all their glory - my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit. pic.twitter.com/hKKUstnArq
#auspol story of 2019: our latest PM (ScoMo) had nice white shoes photoshopped onto his feet for his official https://t.co/eXNtcX7xTa site?! Yup. Regular bloke. Our tax dollars hard at work. #shoegate pic.twitter.com/kA0gG0yy9L— Luke (@lukerhn) 8 de gener de 2019
Redacció i administració: Carrer Manuel de Falla, 12 Baixos. Tarragona977 21 11 54
Redacció a Reus: Carrer Monterols, 36 2n. Reus977 32 78 43
diari.mes és un mitja
auditat per OJDInteractiva
Amb la col·laboració de: