Els usuaris a les xarxes socials han fet tot tipus de muntatges amb la fotografia.

Austràlia se'n riu del Photoshop d'una foto familiar del primer ministre

@stilgherrian

Austràlia se'n riu del Photoshop d'una foto familiar del primer ministre

La instantània s'ha fet viral a les xarxes
  • Redacció

Actualitzada 09/01/2019 a les 19:40

Una foto familiar del primer ministre d'Austràlia, Scott Morris, s'ha fet viral a les xarxes socials pel curiós retoc amb Photoshop. A la fotografia en qüestió es veu el polític somrient amb la seva dona, les seves dues filles i el seu gos. Pero el tret que crida més l'atenció no són ells sinó les
sabatilles que porta Morris. Aquestes apareixen amb color blanc molt exagerat i corresponen al mateix peu.


Morris ha explicat que «la foto va ser manipulada pel Departament de Primer Ministre i el Gabinet sense el coneixement o l'autorització del primer ministre o la seva oficina». 

El ministre ha seguit la broma a través de Twitter mostrant les sabates que realment portava el dia de la foto, unes més velles. 
 

 
