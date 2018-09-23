x

Tarragona
Societat
Un jubilat troba una pedra d'or valorada en 68.000 euros

Ha precisat que la pedra pesa 3,23 quilos, amb un total de 2,11 quilos d'or pur
  Redacció

Actualitzada 21/09/2018 a les 19:53

Un jubilat australià, que no ha volgut ser identificat, va trobar una pedra de més de 2 quilos de pes, valorada en 68.000 euros, en una zona del sud oest d'Austràlia.

L'home va rastrejar la zona, durant anys, amb un detector de metalls, fins que es va topar amb la sort de la seva vida. Ha precisat que la pedra pesa 3,23 quilos, amb un total de 2,11 quilos d'or pur, i va ser trobada a una profunditat d'uns 80 centímetres, sota terra.


