Un ós rentador escala els 23 pisos d'un edifici i la gesta el converteix en tendència mundial

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) 12 de juny de 2018

Perhaps it's a silly question but, surely they have their windows washed- why cant you get an animal control person with a window washer and get him down? #mprraccoon He's tired, cold, malnourished and a baby! It's not too scary. He obviously wants to come inside. pic.twitter.com/PmbdbbJK0I — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) 13 de juny de 2018

At around 12:30 am PST #mprracoon made it to the top and over onto the roof of the @UBS building in St. Paul. He sprinted up the corner of the building like a pro pic.twitter.com/ge2ujaZBR0 — Justin Sullivan (@sullyfoto) 13 de juny de 2018

Dimarts passat un ós rentador va ser descobert mentre s'enfilava per la façana de la torre UBS de la ciutat de St. Paul, a l'estat de Minnesota, Estats Units. El mamífer havia escalat 12 pisos quan les xarxes van començar a fer-se ressò de l'aventura de l'animal, hores després l'ós rentador havia arribat a la planta 21 de l'edifici. De fet, la gesta va tenir tanta repercussió que el canal CBS va retransmetre la història en streaming.Ja entrada la nit, diverses organitzacions en defensa dels drets dels animals, es van desplaçar fins a l'edifici, un ciutadà va intentar rescatar l'animal amb un dron, i diversos veïns van intentar traçar un pla per rescatar-lo. Finalment, a les 3 de la matinada, l'animal havia fet el cim, arribant al terrat de la torre UBS.