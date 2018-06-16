x

Una de les imatges compartida pels testimonis de la gesta.

Un ós rentador escala els 23 pisos d'un edifici i la gesta el converteix en tendència mundial

Una de les imatges compartida pels testimonis de la gesta.

Twitter @FionaAdorno

Un ós rentador escala els 23 pisos d'un edifici i la gesta el converteix en tendència mundial

A les 3 de la matinada, l'animal havia fet el cim, arribant al terrat de la torre UBS de la ciutat de St. Paul, a l'estat de Minnesota
  • Redacció

Actualitzada 15/06/2018 a les 17:10

Dimarts passat un ós rentador va ser descobert mentre s'enfilava per la façana de la torre UBS de la ciutat de St. Paul, a l'estat de Minnesota, Estats Units. El mamífer havia escalat 12 pisos quan les xarxes van començar a fer-se ressò de l'aventura de l'animal, hores després l'ós rentador havia arribat a la planta 21 de l'edifici. De fet, la gesta va tenir tanta repercussió que el canal CBS va retransmetre la història en streaming.

Ja entrada la nit, diverses organitzacions en defensa dels drets dels animals, es van desplaçar fins a l'edifici, un ciutadà va intentar rescatar l'animal amb un dron, i diversos veïns van intentar traçar un pla per rescatar-lo. Finalment, a les 3 de la matinada, l'animal havia fet el cim, arribant al terrat de la torre UBS.







