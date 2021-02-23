x
Imatges del descens del Perseverance a Mart, difoses per la NASA (EFE)

La NASA divulga el primer vídeo i so de l'aterratge de Perseverance a Mart

Imatges del descens del Perseverance a Mart, difoses per la NASA.

Imatges de la superfície de Mart enviades pel rover Perseverance.

La NASA divulga el primer vídeo i so de l'aterratge de Perseverance a Mart

Imatges de la superfície de Mart enviades pel rover Perseverance.

NASA

La NASA divulga el primer vídeo i so de l'aterratge de Perseverance a Mart

El rover va descendir fins al cràter Jezero, que es creu que va ser un llac en el qual desembocava un riu
  • Efe

Actualitzada 23/02/2021 a les 08:21

L'agència espacial estatunidenca NASA ha divulgat aquest dilluns el primer vídeo de l'aterratge de Perseverance a Mart i també els primers sons gravats pels micròfons instal·lats al vehicle espacial que va descendir a tota velocitat el dijous passat per a situar-se al cràter Jezero del planeta vermell.

El vídeo, han assenyalat els experts de la NASA en una roda de premsa, evidència la «violenta» operació de descens de Perseverance, que en set minuts des que va passar la fina atmosfera de Mart va reduir la velocitat de 20.000 quilòmetres per hora a zero.

En unes de les imatges del vídeo s'observa l'obertura del paracaigudes supersònic després que es va desprendre de la càpsula que va transportar el vehicle i també la caiguda de Perseverance produint un núvol de pols ja prop de la superfície de Mart.

Dels vídeos surten «milers» d'imatges que ja estan sent analitzades pels científics de la NASA, que van començar a classificar les roques que han vist, entre elles lleugeres, perforades, fosques i regolita.

El cràter Jezero va ser triat per la NASA perquè es creu que va ser un llac en el qual desembocava un riu i per tant pot ser ric en microorganismes fòssils.

Durant la roda de premsa es van divulgar també «els primers sons gravats a la superfície de Mart» gràcies a la incorporació en el «rover», per primera vegada, de dos micròfons.

En el primer segment s'escolta el vehicle descendint i el fort soroll del vent, i en el segon una mica de vent, però principalment un Mart silenciós.

A més de les noves interpretacions sobre la superfície marciana, les imatges derivades del vídeo, especialment les de l'aterratge, serviran per a l'anàlisi durant «anys i anys» d'aquestes perilloses maniobres d'aterratge.

Allen Chen, líder d'entrada, descens i aterratge de Perseverance, va dir que encara que es «va comportar com era l'esperat», van observar alguns detalls que s'han d'analitzar i millorar, un relacionat amb el paracaigudes.





