La NASA divulga el primer vídeo i so de l'aterratge de Perseverance a Mart

Imatges del descens del Perseverance a Mart, difoses per la NASA.Efe
Imatges de la superfície de Mart enviades pel rover Perseverance.NASA
Actualitzada 23/02/2021 a les 08:21
Your front-row seat to my Mars landing is here. Watch how we did it.#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/Avv13dSVmQ— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021
Now that you've seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones. https://t.co/JswvAWC2IP#CountdownToMars— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021
Scan this image for the various pieces of my landing system, which did their jobs perfectly before coming to rest on Mars. Teams of experts poured years of work into each one. My safe landing is what tells you they nailed it.https://t.co/g1QIh0xIqZ— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021
: @HiRISE#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/2QoFWhKXQr
