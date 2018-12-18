x

Imatge del lladre a l'extractor.

Un lladre queda atrapat durant dos dies al tub d'extracció d'un restaurant

Imatge del lladre a l'extractor.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Un lladre queda atrapat durant dos dies al tub d'extracció d'un restaurant

El lladre, de 29 anys, va quedar atrapat en un conducte ple de greix
  • Redacció

Actualitzada 17/12/2018 a les 18:35

Un lladre va haver de ser rescatat per l'Oficina del Sheriff del Comtat d'Alameda, Califòrnia, Estats Units, després de passar dos dies atrapat en un tub d'extracció ple de greix, del restaurant xinès al qual es disposava a entrar.

Segons l'Oficina del Sheriff, els serveis d'emergència van atendre una trucada que alertava que una veu molt dèbil demanava ajuda. La veu provenia de l'interior d'un edifici.

Quan la policia va acudir al local va veure a la víctima, un home que presumptament volia cometre un robatori, i que havia quedat atrapat en un conducte ple de greix.

View this post on Instagram

At 9:27AM, Engine 23 responded to a reported lockout at 754 Bockman Rd in San Lorenzo. Upon arrival, firefighters heard moaning coming from inside the building. A person stated they were stuck in the duct of the hood and duct system above the stove. The response was upgraded to a rescue with Engine 24, Rescue 24, Truck 12 and Battalion 2. An adult male was extricated from the vent system within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene. The man stated he had been stuck in the duct system for 2 days. He was transported to a local hospital by Paramedics Plus for further evaluation. The Alameda County Sheriffs Office, Alameda County Health Department, and the Alameda County Building Department also responded. @ktvu2 @kpixtv @nbcbayarea @abc7newsbayarea @kron4tv @telemundo48 #ALCOFire #SanLorenzo

A post shared by Alameda County Fire Department (@alamedacofire) on

