Un lladre queda atrapat durant dos dies al tub d'extracció d'un restaurant

At 9:27AM, Engine 23 responded to a reported lockout at 754 Bockman Rd in San Lorenzo. Upon arrival, firefighters heard moaning coming from inside the building. A person stated they were stuck in the duct of the hood and duct system above the stove. The response was upgraded to a rescue with Engine 24, Rescue 24, Truck 12 and Battalion 2. An adult male was extricated from the vent system within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene. The man stated he had been stuck in the duct system for 2 days. He was transported to a local hospital by Paramedics Plus for further evaluation. The Alameda County Sheriffs Office, Alameda County Health Department, and the Alameda County Building Department also responded. @ktvu2 @kpixtv @nbcbayarea @abc7newsbayarea @kron4tv @telemundo48 #ALCOFire #SanLorenzo