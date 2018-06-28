x

Tarragona Reus Costa Daurada

Tarragona
    Actualitat
Maryland
Imatge dels serveis de seguretat custodiant el carrer on han tingut lloc els fets.

Twitter @joshuamckerrow

Almenys quatre morts en un tiroteig en una redacció d'un diari dels Estats Units

La policia local tindria un sospitós sota custòdia 
  • Agències

Actualitzada 28/06/2018 a les 21:57

Diverses persones han resultat ferides en un tiroteig a la redacció del diari Capital Gazette, ubicat a Annapolis (Maryland, EE.UU). En aquest, un home armat hauria entrat a les oficines del mitjà i hauria disparat a «almenys a quatre persones», que haurien mort, segons ha comentat Phil Davis, redactor del diari. 

La policia local informa que l'edifici ha estat evacuat i alguns mitjans locals asseguren que hi ha un sospitós sota custòdia policial.








