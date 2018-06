Dos passatgers d'una muntanya russa cauen al buit en descarrilar el vagó del tren

Recap: a chain of three cars failed on roller coaster #daytonabeach boardwalk. 2 people fell 34 feet to the ground. 9 riders extricated... 6, including those who fell hurt. At least 2 trauma alerts pic.twitter.com/qLKfRVdglI

Six people were taken to the hospital after a roller coaster on Daytona Beach's boardwalk derailed. Two of the riders fell 34 feet after their cart dangled off the tracks.



MORE: https://t.co/4LFdOqN2tV pic.twitter.com/e2qDlRIU7F