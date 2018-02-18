Compra entrades per anar a veure els Red Hot Chili Peppers i acaba en un concert de gaiters

Va regalar l'entrada i el viatge a Belfast a la seva xicota, quan faltaven 10 minuts per entrar van adonar-se que anaven al concert dels Red Hot Chilli 'Pipers'

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) 10 de febrer de 2018

Nathan and I have been excited for weeks because I got him the best Christmas present to see the Red Hot @ChiliPeppers live tonight... discovered 10mins ago that I had bought tickets to see the Red Hot Chilli PIPERS!!!!! Guess we will see you tonight @chillipipers #newfans pic.twitter.com/2NKtNL0XJT — Amy Alexander (@alexander_amy) 10 de febrer de 2018

Duncan Robb va veure una oferta que no podia refusar, dues entrades per anar a veure els Red Hot Chili Peppers per només 30 dòlars, per això va decidir regalar-les a la seva xicota per Nadal, juntament amb dos bitllets d'avió per viatjar a Belfast, Irlanda, ja que la parella viu a Chesterfield, Anglaterra. A més a més, les entrades eren pel dia 10 de febrer, una data molt propera a Sant Valentí, així que Robb va pensar que era un bon regal per matar dos ocells d'un tret.La seva xicota, Amy Alexander, és seguidora de la banda nord-americana des de fa més de 20 anys, i quan va rebre emocionada el regal, va buscar el grup teloner, però no va trobar res. La parella va viatjar a Belfast i 10 minuts abans d'entrar al concert se'n van adonar la confusió: el concert era d'un grup de gaiters, els Red Hot Chilli 'Pipers'.La parella ha compartit la seva experiència a través de les xarxes socials, explicant que tot i l'absurd de la situació van gaudir del concert.