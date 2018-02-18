Compra entrades per anar a veure els Red Hot Chili Peppers i acaba en un concert de gaiters

Imatge dels Red Hot Chili Peppers en un concert.YouTube
Actualitzada 16/02/2018 a les 19:34
Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I— Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) 10 de febrer de 2018
Nathan and I have been excited for weeks because I got him the best Christmas present to see the Red Hot @ChiliPeppers live tonight... discovered 10mins ago that I had bought tickets to see the Red Hot Chilli PIPERS!!!!! Guess we will see you tonight @chillipipers #newfans pic.twitter.com/2NKtNL0XJT— Amy Alexander (@alexander_amy) 10 de febrer de 2018
