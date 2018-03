El lluitador que és capaç de boxejar amb els ulls envenats

"190lbs of Pure Awesomeness" Day 2 #TonyFergusonMMA Coming After Yo' Ass @TheNotoriousMMA #DefendorVacate Pussy ---> #Vacate Looks Great @ParadigmSM #GP ...And To You @JohnKavanagh You Are Small Potatoes Coach Cavalier... I Can't Wait To Add Your SBG Pin To My Map Sign It. pic.twitter.com/Tyligtctni