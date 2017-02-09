Seccions
Cercador de l’Hemeroteca
Menú principal
Español Compartir
Cercador de l’Hemeroteca
Español
Seccions

Tarragona Reus Costa Daurada

    + Digital
Moda
Christie Brinkley, al centre de la imatge, amb les seves dues filles.

Quina edat et sembla que té?

Christie Brinkley, al centre de la imatge, amb les seves dues filles.

Quina edat et sembla que té?

Sports Illustrated posa en portada a la model Christie Brinkley, amb qui ja va obrir el catàleg de vestits de bany fa 38 anys
  • Redacció

Actualitzada 09/02/2017 a les 00:58

La revista Sports Illustrated ha posat en la seva edició actual dedicada als vestits de bany a una vella coneguda. La model Christie Brinkley posa de manera espectacular 38 anys després de fer-ho per primera vegada per aquesta publicació.

En la sessió apareix acompanyada per les seves filles Alexa Ray Joel, de 31 anys, i Sailor Brinkley Cook, de 18, tot i que a la publicació també s'inclouen imatges en les quals apareix sola amb un biquini vermell. Les fotografies es van realitzar a les illes de Turcos i Caicos.

Brinkley va ser portada de la revista els anys 1979, 1980 i 1981. Actualment té 63 anys.


 
El més...
Twitter DiariMes Twitter

@Diari_Mes

Envia el teu missatge
Diari MesDiari Mes és una marca registrada de Tamediaxa, S.A.

Redacció i administració: Carrer Manuel de Falla, 12 Baixos. Tarragona

977 21 11 54

Redacció a Reus: Carrer Monterols, 36 2n. Reus

977 32 78 43
Nosaltres