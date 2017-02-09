Quina edat et sembla que té?

Actualitzada 09/02/2017 a les 00:58
"This is a real full circle moment for me," @christiebrinkley said through tears on set. "I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment."
Redacció i administració: Carrer Manuel de Falla, 12 Baixos. Tarragona977 21 11 54
Redacció a Reus: Carrer Monterols, 36 2n. Reus977 32 78 43