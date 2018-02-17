Seccions
El truc secret de Cristiano Ronaldo que va bombardejar al PSG

Rio Ferdinand va explicar que aquest truc ja l'assajava el davanter portuguès quan militava als red devils, i que no és fruit de la casualitat
  • Redacció

Actualitzada 16/02/2018 a les 17:29

La Champions League va deixar dimecres passat un partit d'alt voltatge entre el Real Madrid i el Paris Saint-Germain, que va acabar en 3 a 1 a favor de l'equip blanc. Cristiano Ronaldo va marcar dos dels tres gols dels de Chamartín, un d'ells de penal.

Pocs aficionats que estaven al camp van poder apreciar el moment en el qual el davanter portugués va xutar la pilota, un vídeo a càmera lenta mostra l'espectacularitat del xut: la pilota es va elevar abans que el peu de Cristiano Ronaldo impactés amb l'esfèric!

L'exjugador del Manchester United i excompany de Cristiano Ronaldo, Rio Ferdinand va explicar que aquest truc ja l'assajava el davanter portuguès quan militava als red devils, i que no és fruit de la casualitat. La pilota es va elevar perquè la cama esquerra amb la qual es recolza Cristiano en el moment de xutar la pilota, provoca un fort impacte a la gespa del terreny de joc que fa que l'esfèric s'elevi. Just en aquell moment Cristiano va xutar la pilota convertint el penal en l'empat que va anticipar la victòria blanca.

